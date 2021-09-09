Rays Catcher Jokes About Trying To Get Red Sox’s Hunter Renfroe Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox dropped their three-game set against the Rays, but it was to no fault of Hunter Renfroe.

Renfroe shined in Boston’s latest series against Tampa Bay, going 6-for-12 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. Two of those RBIs came Wednesday night when Renfroe walloped a go-ahead, two-run shot in the Red Sox’s eventual 2-1 win at Fenway Park.

Rays catcher Mike Zunino had a front-row seat to Renfroe’s hot streak at the plate, which dates back to Monday, and he couldn’t help but joke about his former teammate after the divisional series wrapped up.

“I don’t think I’ve had the right fingers to get Renfroe out in the whole time we’ve faced him,” Zunino told reporters, per MLB.com.

Fortunately for Zunino and the Rays, they won’t have to deal with Renfroe for the remainder of the regular season. But if Boston is able to hang on to a Wild Card spot, the American League East rivals very well could meet in October.