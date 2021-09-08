Red Sox Notes: What Led To Tough Start For Eduardo Rodriguez?

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez called his last start — which came five days ago against the Tampa Bay Rays — his best of the season.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go the same way Tuesday night at Fenway Park as Rodriguez allowed six runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings against the same Tampa Bay lineup. The Rays offense hit one hard-hit ball after another and didn’t let up, earning a 12-7 victory.

“There were a lot of two-strike hits, right?,” manager Alex Cora said on a postgame video conference. “I do feel like he (Rodriguez) wasn’t able to put them away. They cover the bottom part of the strike zone, they put some good swings on it. … I think that was the whole thing — two-strike hits, two-strike damage. It happened fast, too.”

Catcher Christian Vázquez added: “They all had good swings on him tonight. … They had a good plan on (Rodriguez) today so turn the page and get it for tomorrow.”

Cora noted specifically how the Rays were able to cover the bottom part of the plate well. Rodriguez himself explained how Tampa Bay took advantage of his mistakes, and were better prepared for specific pitches when Rodriguez got them in those 0-2 counts.

“I feel like they just made an adjustment, after that last start they just made an adjustment,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like they were looking for one specific pitch and they get it and they hit it, you know what I mean? That’s the way it is.”

