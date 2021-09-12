Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Nick Pivetta Returns To Mound In Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta missed his last start after being placed on the team’s COVID-19 Injured/Reserve list, but he’ll take the mound again Sunday in the third and final game against the White Sox.

Boston is fresh off a comeback win against Chicago on Saturday with the series standing at one game apiece.

The Red Sox will be without slugger J.D. Martinez and shortstop Xander Bogaerts on Sunday. It’s the second straight game missed by Martinez, who has suffered from back spasms. Travis Shaw will take his place as the designated hitter while José Iglesias will start for Bogaerts at shortstop.

Pivetta will look to put together somewhat of a bounce-back performance for the Red Sox after going five innings or less in each of his last three starts. Boston lost each of those three games, as well.

Lance Lynn will take the mound for Chicago in the finale.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

BOSTON RED SOX (81-63)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Travis Shaw, DH

Kevin Plawecki, C

José Iglesias, SS