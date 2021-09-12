This Team Reportedly Could Make Big Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer After Season

NESN Logo Sign In

With trade rumors, contract drama and even some retirement speculation, Aaron Rodgers dominated the NFL offseason news cycle.

Don’t be surprised if the reigning league MVP takes center stage within the football world once again next spring.

Rodgers is set to quarterback the Packers for the 2021 campaign, but his future in Green Bay beyond this season is very much uncertain. Given Rodgers effectively will become a free agent after the 2022 season under the terms of his current contract, the Packers could seek out a trade next offseason to avoid losing him for nothing.

And if Green Bay ultimately does make Rodgers available, the Denver Broncos reportedly will be ready to pounce.

“Things are good now with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, going along fine,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning,” as transcribed by NFL.com. “However, in this new contract that he negotiated to get back to training camp, they did agree to look at trade options after the season. I’m told that the Denver Broncos, who would have been interested this past offseason, remain interested and could try to trade for Rodgers and make a substantial offer after this season. They have not yet committed to a long-term quarterback.”

No team was attached to Rodgers in trade chatter over the offseason more than the Broncos. Denver will enter the season with Teddy Bridgewater as its starter, but the veteran signal-caller is on a one-year deal. Drew Lock, a 2019 second-round pick by the Broncos, likely will be on an expiring contract in 2022.

The Broncos currently are well constructed on both sides of the ball, and they could look to bolster their roster even more if they believe they have a real shot at Rodgers. As such, Denver should be a major player in the Rodgers sweepstakes if they come to fruition.