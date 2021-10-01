Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Go Silent In Surprising Loss To Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta was knocked around for three runs in four innings and Garrett Richards allowed Baltimore to pull away while the Boston offense failed to do much of anything in a 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

The Red Sox, who lost the series in Baltimore, fell to 89-70 on the season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke before the game about how Boston was hoping to chase Baltimore starting pitcher Alexander Wells out of the game early and get to the Orioles’ bullpen. Wells, after all, entered the game with a 7.61 ERA and 1-3 overall record. Well, Boston didn’t have much luck in doing so after a leadoff home run by Kiké Hernández on the first pitch of the game.

Following the solo shot which gave Boston an early 1-0 lead, the Red Sox brought just 12 batters to the plate over the next four innings. They were retired in order during the second, fourth and fifth innings while a double play got Baltimore out of it in the third.

It was another very low performance for the Red Sox offense in a game where they could’ve have it.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Wells, somewhat shockingly, allowed just one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked two while 52 of his 80 pitches went for strikes. It was the first time Wells ever pitched six-plus innings in a big league game.