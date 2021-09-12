Wait, Chandler Jones Did What In First Half Of Cardinals-Titans?!

NESN Logo Sign In

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones put together a nice little start to his 2021 campaign against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

… And it took merely 30 minutes.

Jones beat Tennessee’s offensive line for three sacks and one tackle for loss during the first half as his Cardinals took a somewhat surprising 24-6 lead into the intermission.

Jones and the Cardinals’ front seven also handcuffed two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry as they held him to eight yards on nine carries (!!) in the first half. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 11-for-16 for 113 yards in the first half, as well.

The two-time All-Pro recorded a career-high 19 sacks during the 2019 season. And while we’re going to assume he’s not going to hit the 102 sacks he’s on pace for through 17 games, he’s certainly put together a start that could set a new career-best.