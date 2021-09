NESN Logo Sign In

Before Jonathan Araúz stepped to the plate in the seventh inning of Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game, there had been 15 total runs scored, but surprisingly none of them came on home runs.

That changed when Araúz took an 87.5-mph slider from J.P. Feyereisen into the bullpen to give the Red Sox a 9-7 lead with two outs.

The rookie was 0-for-3 up to that point, and with the Rays continuing to advance on what was once a 7-1 lead, he picked a great time to log his first knock of the day.