NESN Logo Sign In

Another season, another touchdown from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

The 44-year-old quarterback found his trusty tight end on a two-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s season opener against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. It gave the defending champion Buccaneers a 14-7 lead and capped a six-play, 50 yard scoring drive.

Check it out:

It was the second touchdown of the game for Brady, who found Chris Godwin to give the Buccaneers an early 7-0 lead.