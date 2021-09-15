Why Ex-NFL Player ‘Absolutely’ Believes Washington Should Add Cam Newton

NESN Logo Sign In

Ron Rivera suggested earlier this week that despite Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury, the Washington Football team has no intention of looking into Cam Newton.

NFL linebacker-turned-analyst Thomas Davis believes his former head coach should reconsider.

Asked Wednesday whether Washington should bring on Newton, Davis hyped up and supported the 2015 league MVP.

“Absolutely, because Cam is a guy that’s proven,” Davis said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “He said it over and over that, ‘There’s not 32 guys better than me.’ I believe him, 100%. He was my teammate, I know what he’s going to bring to the table, I know how competitive he is and I know that when he goes into that Washington franchise he’s going to make them a better team from Day 1.”

Taylor Heinicke will start under center for WFT when it hosts the New York Giants on Thursday night. But if the fourth-year pro struggles in the primetime tilt, Davis “would not be surprised” if Washington signs Newton, who spent nearly a decade with Rivera in Carolina.