Not everyone is sold on the New York Yankees’ decision to sign manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract extension two weeks after the Boston Red Sox eliminated the Bronx Bombers in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park.

Yet the Yankees are showing faith in their skipper, announcing Tuesday that Boone is sticking around on a deal that runs through 2024 and carries a club option for the 2025 season.

“I would reiterate that I thought Aaron Boone was part of the solution,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters during a news conference. “He wasn’t a problem — or the problem.

“Listen, I think Aaron brings a lot of great qualities. He’s a great baseball mind, comes from an amazing family that has a history in this industry for quite some time. But his ability to connect, to communicate, to be open-minded. He’s had a lot of success here despite obviously our postseason ultimate results. Our big goal happens to be a world championship, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of goals that are getting accomplished or things to be proud of along the way.”

The Yankees have had success under Boone, reaching the playoffs in each of his four seasons as New York’s manager. They simply haven’t been able to get over the hump in October, raising questions as to whether he’s capable of leading the franchise to its first World Series title since 2009.

So, why is Cashman so confident Boone remains the man for the job?