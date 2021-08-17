NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a few roster moves Monday night that resulted in Marwin Gonzalez getting released.

The utility man was designated for assignment last week after becoming an offensive liability at the plate. Red Sox manager Alex Cora called it “tough,” but knew it was the best decision for the team moving forward.

Gonzalez batted .202 with two home runs, 25 runs, 20 RBIs and had a .567 OPS in 242 at-bats. He did show flashes of strong defense, but he just could not get it done at the plate.

Cora had high praise for Gonzalez after a July series against the New York Yankees that included a game-tying home run, and many thought this could be a turning point for him. Nothing seemed to come to fruition, though, and Gonzalez soon became unreliable on offense.

The 32-year-old was batting just .174 over his last seven games with the Red Sox with nine strikeouts in 23 at-bats.

So, yeah, not great.

Because Gonzalez cleared waivers once he was DFA’d, he was able to be released. The Red Sox will be responsible for the remainder of his contract.