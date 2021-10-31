Austin Ekeler Officially Active For Chargers In Week 8 Patriots Matchup

Ekeler is dealing with a hip injury

by

Austin Ekeler will be on the field Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Chargers star running back officially is active for his team’s Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots. Ekeler missed multiple practices this week with a hip injury, but his social media activity over the weekend indicated he could play.

Here are the Chargers’ inactives:

Ekeler, 26, is a dual-threat back who could be a handful for New England on Sunday.

In six games this season, Ekeler has 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries while adding 27 receptions for 242 yards and three scores as a receiver.

The Patriots and Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

