Red Sox Legends Past And Present Pay Tribute To Jerry Remy

Pedro Martinez

“Ever since I laid foot at Fenway Park you were there to call it, feel it and appreciate it. Just like your voice with a great smile, right along with some of the greatest memories in my career in Boston. I’ll never forget how supportive you were towards me and my career, Rem Dawg. Your memories will always live with me, as well as my respect and mutual admiration. Rest in peace and my deepest condolences to your family.”

Alex Cora

“Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I’m absolutely devastated by Jerry’s passing. We connected because of our love for the game of baseball. I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout. Jerry was so passionate about the Red Sox and even though he had to step away for treatment late in the season, he was with us every step of the way?especially in October. We kept in touch just about every day and encouraged each other to keep fighting. It was great seeing him at Fenway when we started our run; he was a source of inspiration for so many of our players. My condolences go out to his wife, Phoebe, and his children and their grandchildren. We will miss you, Rem!”

Chaim Bloom

“Jerry Remy was more than a Red Sox legend; he was a New England institution. As a player, he showed us the right way to work on your craft and compete. As a broadcaster, his insight enriched the lives of Red Sox Nation on a nightly basis. Most important, he was a beloved member of the Red Sox family and he cared about the organization and everyone in it. I am so grateful for how he welcomed me here and for the things he taught me, and will never forget his kindness. I join a heartbroken baseball ops department in sending love and sympathy to his family and many friends.”

Brian O’Halloran

“Jerry was a gritty player who made the most of his talent and cared as much about winning as anyone. He took on a new challenge as a broadcaster and became one of the best analysts in the business. It was always a treat to see him in the clubhouse and talk baseball with him. Jerry was a true New Englander, a Red Sox through and through, and he will be sorely missed.”

John Henry

“We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior. Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”

Tom Werner

“On behalf of the entire Red Sox family, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife Phoebe, their three children, and the entire extended Remy family. Jerry’s effortless style made him the finest baseball broadcaster of the past few decades. When you listened to him, it was as if you were having a beer with your best friend, and his insight, humor, and charm lifted your spirits. I often texted him between innings to get his perspective on the game, and we enjoyed a relationship I will forever treasure. He was a valued colleague and friend, and we will miss his presence in our clubhouse and our broadcast booth.”

Sam Kennedy

“Jerry Remy was at the core of what I loved about the Red Sox. Growing up, I watched him play as a scrappy second baseman, and later listened and laughed with him as an iconic broadcaster. For the past two decades, I had the immense privilege of working alongside him and seeing firsthand the artful way he connected generations of players and fans with his insight, and often, his humor. As a Massachusetts native, he appreciated what the Red Sox meant to this region, and throughout his career we saw that appreciation and love for the game and this team in the way he showed up each day; always the first in the clubhouse or in the lobby to board the team bus. We have lost a great man, player, and friend whose absence will be felt deeply by all of us.”