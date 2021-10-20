NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, the Boston Bruins are playing a game.

The beginning of the season has featured some weird scheduling for the Bruins. The campaign officially began last Tuesday, but the Bruins didn’t play until Saturday’s win over the Dallas Stars, and Wednesday’s contest against the Philadelphia Flyers marks just their second game of the season.

But the wait is over, and in the downtime, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t go stir crazy and start changing things up. In fact, he will roll with the exact same lineup from Saturday’s game, including in net, with Jeremy Swayman set to start.

The Flyers only have played two games, but there will be some tweaks to their lineup. Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, a known agitator, will make his Philly debut, skating on the second pairing with Travis Sanheim.

Zack MacEwen, claimed off waivers earlier this week from the Vancouver Canucks, also is expected to debut. He’ll play on the fourth line right wing with Nate Thompson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel as his linemates.

Philly’s No. 2, Martin Jones, will be in net Wednesday.

Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins-Flyers game: