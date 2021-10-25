This Under-The-Radar Hunter Henry Play Impressed Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick’s favorite Hunter Henry play from Sunday’s game likely went unnoticed by most New England Patriots fans.

Henry has emerged as one of the New England Patriots’ most reliable pass-catchers in recent weeks, but Belichick was drawn to one play the veteran tight end made on special teams in New England’s 54-13 spanking of the New York Jets.

“Hunter’s been really good in a lot of ways,” the Patriots head coach said Monday in a video conference. “He’s a smart player. He can do a lot of things. He’s got a good, versatile skill set. Really, I thought one of the best plays he had (Sunday) was on the opening kickoff where the Jets tried to kick the ball opposite of the way we expected and what the wind would indicate and so forth.

“But it was a play designed to send the ball up into the sun and make it a tough catch and a tough play there. Gunner (Olszewski) handled the ball well, but we had to flip the whole return from going to the right (to) going to the left based on where the ball came down.”

Olszewski followed blocks by Henry, Brandon Bolden, Matthew Slater, Jahlani Tavai and others to the 35-yard line, giving the Patriots favorable field position to open the game.

The Patriots went on to score a touchdown on their opening possession — and find the end zone again on three of their next four drives.

“Hunter came all the way over from the right side, made a key block and we got the ball in good field position to start the game,” Belichick said. “It was a heads-up play by the kickoff return team in a lot of areas, but really Hunter made the key block on that and came the farthest to do it.