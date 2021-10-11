Boston Marathon Live Stream: Watch 125th Running Of Race Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

One of Boston’s greatest traditions, at long last, returns Monday.

The stage is set for the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, roughly 30 months after the event was last held in traditional fashion. Last year’s race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing runners to participate virtually.

The race is broken down into seven stages, which have the following start times (all Eastern):

8:02 a.m.: Men’s Wheelchair

8:05 a.m.: Women’s Wheelchair

8:30 a.m.: Handcycle and Duo Teams

8:37 a.m.: Professional Men

8:45 a.m.: Professional Women

8:50 a.m.: Para Athletes

9 a.m. to noon: Rolling start for all runners

WBZ will handle the television broadcast duties locally. Here is all rest of the viewing information for the 125th Boston Marathon:

When: Monday, Oct. 11, at 8 a.m. ET

TV: WBZ

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial