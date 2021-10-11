Patriots Snap Count Analysis: Jamie Collins Made Big Impact In Cameo

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— All five offensive line starters played every snap for the first time this season. It was a surprisingly effective performance from this ragtag group, which was playing with backups at both guard spots (Ted Karras and James Ferentz) and both tackle spots (Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste).

“I thought overall as a group, they played hard,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “… For guys that haven’t really played much or played together much, I thought they did a good job. … Good effort, lot of positive things. Not perfect, but more good than bad, for sure.”

— Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith saw an even split in playing time (40 snaps apiece) for the first time since Week 1. Henry had received a larger workload in each of the previous three games. He still outpaced Smith in terms of production, though, catching a team-high six passes on eight targets for 75 yards and a touchdown while his running mate was held to two catches for 27 yards.

— N’Keal Harry saw a slight bump (34 percent, up from 25 percent last week) but remained the clear No. 4 receiver behind Jakobi Meyers (91 percent), Nelson Agholor (67 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (50 percent).

— Brandon Bolden wound up leading all Patriots running backs in snaps played (24), narrowly edging rookie Rhamondre Stevenson (22) and Damien Harris (21). Harris twice left the game due to injury (first chest, then ribs) and sat out the first two series of the second half after losing a goal-line fumble.