NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have a decision to make when they try to win a playoff series on Marathon Monday in Boston.

That’s a sentence no one has ever said or written before, but such is life in these crazy times. The Boston Marathon is being run Monday in the city, rescheduled from the spring to autumn for the first time ever. It just so happens to coincide with the Red Sox playing Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park.

The Sox have a chance to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays, and it all begs the important question: Which jerseys will the Red Sox wear in Game 4?

Boston’s fashion choices have been a big talking point down the stretch given the team’s success while wearing its yellow “City Connect” kits. Those uniforms were specifically designed to honor the Marathon and everything that comes with it, so might the Sox break them out Monday night?

Here are their options:

Traditional home whites (19-16 during regular season): If we were to make betting odds, this feels like the underdog. If it’s the pitcher’s choice, Eduardo Rodriguez — who gets the ball in Game 4 — seems to really prefer the alternates, which could take the traditional home whites out of contention.

Home red alternates (24-14): Don’t fix what’s not broken? The Sox wore these Sunday and that turned out OK. They also wore the reds in their AL Wild Card Game win over the New York Yankees.