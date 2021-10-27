Braves Infielder Ozzie Albies Hooks America Up, Earns Free Tacos

Taco Bell is giving away a free taco on Nov. 4

by

Ozzie Albies arguably may go down as an American hero after this World Series.

The Atlanta Braves second baseman did more than just score a run in the first inning of Tuesday night’s Game 1 clash. Albies reached base with a single then proceeded to steal second base, earning all of America a free taco, courtesy of Taco Bell.

This is the 10th year Taco Bell has partnered up with Major League Baseball during the World Series to give out a free taco for a steal and after Albies’ first inning heroic effort, there won’t be much tension.

With the steal out of the way, now we can just focus on the baseball.

