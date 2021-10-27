Braves Infielder Ozzie Albies Hooks America Up, Earns Free Tacos

NESN Logo Sign In

Ozzie Albies arguably may go down as an American hero after this World Series.

The Atlanta Braves second baseman did more than just score a run in the first inning of Tuesday night’s Game 1 clash. Albies reached base with a single then proceeded to steal second base, earning all of America a free taco, courtesy of Taco Bell.

FREE TACOS!! ?



Thanks to that steal by @ozzie, America gets free @TacoBell tacos on 11/4! pic.twitter.com/7syPgntxoa — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2021

This is the 10th year Taco Bell has partnered up with Major League Baseball during the World Series to give out a free taco for a steal and after Albies’ first inning heroic effort, there won’t be much tension.

With the steal out of the way, now we can just focus on the baseball.