Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Knows Internal Competition Needed For Growth

Charlie Coyle is making steady progress in his rehab from offseason knee surgery, and is excited to make his preseason debut Wednesday night.

The Boston Bruins center was limited to begin training camp but shed his red non-contact jersey last week. Coyle has ramped up his skating and time in the gym. He sat out Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, but is expected to suit up Wednesday when the B’s welcome the Washington Capitals to TD Garden for the preseason finale.

So, is one game enough to be ready for Oct. 16’s regular season opener?

“It’s gonna have to be,” Coyle told reporters Tuesday.

At the end of the day, though, he’s just looking forward to getting back out there.

“Pretty eager,” Coyle said. “That’s why you play, is you want to play games and feel a part of the team again. It’s a long summer. You’re kind of just training, waiting to get into a meaningful game. And these are meaningful. It’s a good test. It’s new linemates, new teammates, get the system back again. That stuff’s big. Definitely looking forward to doing that and just getting those good habits and good practice for the real thing coming.”

Coyle figures to center the second line with David Krejci departing to play in his native Czech Republic. Jack Studnicka has been making quite the impression while Coyle remains out. But the internal competition is something that’s needed.