Celtics’ Grant Williams Predicts CT Sun Earn WNBA Finals Bid Vs. Aces

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has become a big fan of the WNBA.

Williams attended Game 2 of the Connecticut Sun-Chicago Sky semifinal series on Thursday night adding to his excitement when to comes to the tournament.

“It’s been competitive, really competitive,” Williams said after Saturday’s practice, per Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis. “The game I went to, you saw how talented these teams are. (Courtney) Vandersloot, it’s my first time seeing her in person, she passes that ball like it’s no other. Bruno (Fernando) and I were saying ?wow? every five seconds.”

The Sun have evened out the series after taking the dub in Game 2 of the series.

“I really think that the Sun are moving on, just because I think the Sky don’t really do well at home,” Williams told reporters, “and then for the Aces to win in the West. I don’t want to doubt (Phoenix Mercury guard) Diana (Taurasi) because she’s the GOAT, but I just gotta roll with the Aces on this one.”

The Sun have acquired quite an impressive resume for themselves this season as four Connecticut players were named to WNBA All-Defensive teams, including Jonquel Jones, Briann January, Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas. Not only that, but Jones was named as the league MVP. The Sun’s regular season ended with them at 26-6, making for the best record in the WNBA.

Connecticut and Dallas find themselves playing Game 3 on Sunday afternoon, and the winner of the series will earn themselves a spot in the WNBA finals. Hopefully for Williams’ sake the Sun come out on top.