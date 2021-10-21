Brad Marchand Provides Tying Tally As Bruins Knot It Up Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins scored a pair of goals late in the second period and it was none other than forward Brad Marchand who tied the game for Boston against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Marchand was on the receiving end of Boston’s second goal off a rebound chance at 19:00. It came after a shot on goal by David Pastrnak was saved by Philadelphia goaltender Martin Jones. Both Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were credited with the helpers.

Taylor Hall scored the first goal of the second period at 8:38.

Marchand recorded three goals in his first five periods after a pair of tallies during the season-opener on Saturday.