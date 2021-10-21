Taylor Hall Pots First Goal Of New Campaign For Bruins Against Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall officially is on the scoresheet.

After going scoreless in the Boston Bruins’ season-opening clash with the Dallas Stars, Hall didn’t take long to find the back of the net Wednesday night.

The left-winger took in a feed from defenseman Charlie McAvoy at center ice and with only Philadelphia Flyers’ goaltender Martin Jones potted his first goal of the 2021-22 NHL season to cut Boston’s deficit to just one.

After scoring just two goals for the Buffalo Sabres in 37 games last season, Hall’s offensive play turned around in a major way with Boston netting eight goals in 16 regular season games after being traded and seems to have carried that spark into this season after signing a new deal with the B’s.