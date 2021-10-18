Check Out Boston-Inspired Kicks Alex Cora Will Wear For ALCS Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

On Sunday, an off day for the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora shared that he was looking forward to a big Boston sports week as the New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 6 action while the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics opened regular-season play alongside his own team’s postseason run.

He proved that much Monday, when he donned a custom pair of Boston sports-inspired New Balance sneakers for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

The shoes feature a caricature of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and a nod to his six Super Bowl championships, a clover pattern and victory cigar (à la Red Auerbach) to recognize the Celtics and black and yellow stripes with a tribute to Bobby Orr for the Bruins.

Alex Cora (@ac13alex) is repping Boston pride with his turfs tonight. They feature Bill Belichick?s hoodie, Red Auerbach?s cigar and Bobby Orr?s #4.



All proceeds from the auction of these cleats benefit @mtb_org, helping minor leaguers on their road to the big leagues. pic.twitter.com/s01WGw9Tx6 — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) October 18, 2021

The shoes, created by Stadium Custom Kicks, will be signed and auctioned off in support of More Than Baseball, an organization that support minor league baseball players.