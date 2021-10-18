Check Out Boston-Inspired Kicks Alex Cora Will Wear For ALCS Game 3

On Sunday, an off day for the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora shared that he was looking forward to a big Boston sports week as the New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 6 action while the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics opened regular-season play alongside his own team’s postseason run.
He proved that much Monday, when he donned a custom pair of Boston sports-inspired New Balance sneakers for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.
The shoes feature a caricature of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and a nod to his six Super Bowl championships, a clover pattern and victory cigar (à la Red Auerbach) to recognize the Celtics and black and yellow stripes with a tribute to Bobby Orr for the Bruins.
The shoes, created by Stadium Custom Kicks, will be signed and auctioned off in support of More Than Baseball, an organization that support minor league baseball players.