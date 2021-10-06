Check Out Videos, Photos Of Red Sox’s Celebration After Wild Card Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have had a whole lot to celebrate over the past three days.

Boston popped bottles in the nation’s capital Sunday after its thrilling win over the Washington Nationals, which handed the Sox the American League’s top Wild Card spot. Alex Cora’s team busted out the champagne and goggles yet again Tuesday night to celebrate their latest triumph.

The Red Sox downed the New York Yankees, 6-2, in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park and in the process secured a divisional-round date with the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning shared pictures and clips of the joyous scenes inside the clubhouse.

This energy right into the ALDS. pic.twitter.com/oOOrhGvZng — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 6, 2021

?HEY BOYS, SAY WHAT?S UP TO THE PHONE!? ? pic.twitter.com/0gNAro99Pf — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 6, 2021

Your AL Wild Card Winning Pitcher: pic.twitter.com/e48INW4QFV — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 6, 2021

The Red Sox and the Rays will begin their best-of-five series Thursday night at Tropicana Field. Game 1’s first pitch is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET.