Fox Seen Running Onto Field During Oklahoma-Texas Game

There was a lot of excitement during Saturday’s game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

All in the first six minutes fans were treated to a touchdown on the first play, a blocked punt and a fox running down the field.

Yes, a fox.

Footage captured the fox running into the end zone before darting off camera. Check it out:

No word whether there will be a review if the fox was out of bounds.

Just how the animal got into the stadium remains to be seen, but maybe it will bring the Longhorns some luck against the No. 6 ranked Sooners.