NESN Logo Sign In

Everything seemed to be working for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in their American League Division Series Game 1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Game 2, though? Not so much.

The Rays jumped out to a 5-2 lead and chased Chris Sale after just one inning of work. Then Tanner Houck entered the game and Tampa Bay couldn’t get anything going against the right-hander.

Houck pitched five innings of one-run, two-hit ball and struck out five in the Red Sox’s 14-6 shellacking of the Rays on Friday to tie the ALDS at 1-1. The hard-throwing righty caught the attention of Pedro Martinez and had Rays batters swinging and missing at his nasty slider.

So, what happened to the strong Rays offense against Houck? Kevin Cash had a simple answer.

“What happened I think was Tanner Houck,” Cash told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He was really tough.”

It’s unclear if Houck will be available for Game 3 when the series shifts to Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon. But we’re sure the Rays will be doing their homework to try to figure out how to hit him.