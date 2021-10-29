NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and the ACC have packed schedules this weekend, and NESN networks will bring you plenty of the action.

It starts with a Hockey East Men doubleheader at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night, as Maine visits No. 20 Northeastern, and New Hampshire travels to No. 8 Providence. You can watch the first matchup on NESN and the second on NESN+.

In Hockey East Women action, Boston University takes on Providence. You can watch the game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Saturday’s schedule contains plenty of football, as Dartmouth takes on Harvard at noon on NESN, and Syracuse welcomes Boston College at 3:30 p.m. ET. on NESN+.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. — CAA Women’s Soccer: Drexel at Northeastern (NESN+)