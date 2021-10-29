Brad Marchand Offers Support To Kyle Beach After ‘Unacceptable’ Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand has joined those around the NHL showing support for Kyle Beach.

Beach came forward as the Blackhawks player assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. A 107-page report was released this week detailing the incident, revealing how it was covered up for 11 years.

Marchand was asked his thoughts on the topic after his Boston Bruins teammate Taylor Hall called for change in hockey culture.

“That’s tough news to hear about,” Marchand told reporters after Boston’s 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Beach. It’s a very difficult (situation,) very tough for him to come out and face it head on the way he did. Give him a tremendous amount of credit. That’s unacceptable in any area of life, regardless of hockey or anything. Hope he’s doing OK and we’re thinking about him.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered his thoughts earlier this week before the Bruins took on the Panthers.

Joel Quenneville, who was the head coach of the Blackhawks during the 2010 season, resigned as the Panthers coach Thursday night. It’s unclear if any players from that team will face discipline.