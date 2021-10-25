How Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reacted After Earning First Career Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was treated to his first career NBA win Sunday as Boston earned a 107-97 victory over the Houston Rockets in their third game of the 2021 campaign.

Udoka then was the recipient of Sunday’s game ball and a celebratory water shower, which the team shared on Twitter after the game.

Win number 1 for Coach U ??? pic.twitter.com/qJBMmuHBbd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 25, 2021

Udoka rightfully was excited for the win from an individual standpoint, but also because it marked Boston’s first of the season and a step in the right direction.

“It’s special,” Udoka said when asked what his first career win meant to him, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I just got a water shower in there from the guys and the game ball.

“But, you know, I told them it’s overdue. ‘You guys took too long to get it,’ and thanked Jaylen (Brown) and Romeo (Langford) for helping, seeing as they sat out tonight,” Udoka said humorously. “So it’s good to get a win, but not just because it’s the first, but just to get us going on the right foot. I think we played the right way tonight. We defended how we could after that first quarter, and more importantly than the first win is just the way we want to head for it going forward.

“So, maybe look back at the ball one day or whatever, but it’s on to Charlotte tomorrow. That’s the way I’m thinking.”