Ime Udoka Has Yet To Name Celtics Captains; Here’s Why

Ime Udoka hoped to designate captains by now.

The Boston Celtics didn’t quite have any veteran leadership last season, and the first-time head coach wanted to nip that in the bud early.

But even the most carefully laid plans get broken, and some preseason drama has prevented him from getting around to it.

“That kind of took a backseat when things happened in the preseason,” Udoka said via Zoom before Boston’s game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. “Guys were out obviously, Jaylen and Al, so I was more focused on our rotations and lineups and continuity than captains as I planned.”

Jaylen Brown and Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19 during preseason, so with two core members of the team quarantined, there were other pressing matters at hand.

And though Udoka didn’t mention it, Marcus Smart’s team suspension probably had a hand in the procrastination as well.

So at this point, does he still plan to bestow a “C” on one of his players?