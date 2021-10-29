NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins rolled through the start of the season, racing out to a 3-1-0 record largely due to the constant production from their top line as Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak both logged at least one point through the team’s first four games.

But after two rough days on the road, the Bruins are 3-3-0 and Marchand and Pastrnak have been quieted.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy, however, isn’t concerned about the production level.

“As a line, they generate every night,” he said after Thursday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. “They give it their all every night. They’re up against the best every night. You’ve got guys out there running them all night that we’ve played against. They aren’t that physical. They knew they were in for a test tonight.”

The Bruins were shutout by the Hurricanes on Thursday, the second game of a back-to-back.

The previous night against the Florida Panthers, Boston managed to get on the board once, but “The Perfection Line” wasn’t involved. Rather, Jack Studnicka found Charlie Coyle to get the Bruins going. They still fell short, dropping that contest 3-1.

Marchand, Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron combined for 16 of the Bruins’ 64 shots on the road trip, but to no avail.