J.D. Martinez Injury: Red Sox Offer Update On Designated Hitter

The Boston Red Sox won the last game of the regular season Sunday to clinch an American League Wild Card spot.

But they may have lost J.D. Martinez in the process.

The usual designated hitter was sent to the outfield against the National League’s Washington Nationals, and while trotting out to right in the bottom of the fifth inning, Martinez tripped over second base.

He played out the frame, but subsequently was pulled from the game and replaced by José Iglesias after being evaluated by manager Alex Cora and trainer Brad Pearson.

Martinez didn’t seem to want to come out, but was ruled to have a left ankle sprain.

“He twisted his ankle on the way to right field,” Cora confirmed after the game via Zoom. “He stepped on the bag and he twisted the ankle. He grinded that inning defensively.”

The All-Star didn’t look very mobile after the injury, but at this time, the Red Sox are unsure as to if he’ll be available for their winner-take-all matchup against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.