NESN Logo Sign In

On the final day of the 2021 season, the Boston Red Sox narrowly escaped a potential four-way tie for the American League Wild Card as Eduardo Rodriguez earned the win and Nick Pivetta got the save behind a brief start from Chris Sale against the Washington Nationals.

Oh, baseball.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Chris Sale was “the right guy” to lead the charge into the Wild Card game for the Red Sox, but he didn’t even last into the fourth inning. It didn’t seem like that would be how things ended, as he threw 12 of his 18 pitches for strikes in the first inning and sent down the side. Even in the second, when a pair of doubles gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead, he still was responsible for every out on strikes.

But when he walked in a run in the third inning, Cora had had enough. He was pulled with a final line of four hits, two runs, seven strikeouts and three walks through 2 1/3 innings (yes, every out came on a strikeout.)

“Chris wasn’t sharp. I think he came off in his mechanics toward the end,” Cora said.

This turned into a bullpen game much earlier than it should have. Hirokazu Sawamura, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 24, set the tone by allowing one hit over 1 2/3 innings. Garrett Richards decimated that effort by allowing three runs on two hits with two walks in the fifth. But he turned out to be the only blemish among the six pitchers who came in in relief.

Martín Pérez walked one in one inning, Garrett Whitlock — who was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game — struck out two on 10 pitches (seven strikes) in his own inning of work. Then the Red Sox turned to their starters to close things out.