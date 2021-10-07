Revisiting Red Sox-Related Bets After Boston Reaches Postseason The Red Sox were +275 to make the postseason back in March by Sean T. McGuire October 3 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox are headed to the MLB postseason with an American League Wild Card matchup against the New York Yankees scheduled for Tuesday night.

Boston claimed the playoff berth Sunday with its 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals in which Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs.

And while that single win is exciting enough for Red Sox fans, those who believed in the team all season long, and placed a wager to prove it, were granted a pay day as well.

After all, the Red Sox were +275 to make the postseason back in March according to DraftKings Sportsbook. At the time, we felt the chances of doing so, along with those prices, made it an enticing bet.

NESN’s betting analyst Sam Panayotovich also recommended at that time to bet the Red Sox would conclude with more wins than the Chicago Cubs — a bet that was wrapped up quite some time ago. And another bet that was wrapped up quite some time ago was taking the Over on Boston’s 78.5 win total entering the 2021 campaign. For what it’s worth, we called that one, too.

Now it’s time to get set for the postseason. New York currently is a 1.5-point road favorite ahead of the Wild Card game, according to DraftKings.

First pitch for Red Sox-Yankees is set for Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch both pregame and postgame on NESN.