Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Vs. Rockets With Knee Ailment

Jaylen Brown has found himself back on the injury report.

The Boston Celtics wing opened the season with a new career-high in scoring, but had a much quieter night Friday in their second game, as the Celtics were blown out 115-83 in their home opener and Brown was limited to nine points and four rebounds.

Was Brown perhaps playing through injury?

The Celtics on Saturday listed him as questionable on their injury report with left patella tendinopathy. This ailment is similar to the left knee soreness that bothered him last season.

Jaylen Brown (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 23, 2021

This setback comes shortly after Brown was cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols having tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp.

Hopefully this doesn’t remain a chronic injury.