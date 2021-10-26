Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Joke During QB’s ‘MNF’ Appearance

Brady was a guest on the 'ManningCast'

Tom Brady is a big backward snapback guy, apparently.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently has rocked a look typically reserved for people … not 44 years old. That trend continued when Brady appeared on the “ManningCast” version of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Here are some of the highlights:

The New Orleans Saints wound up earning a 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Anyway, former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t help but crack a joke at Brady’s expense. Edelman somewhat dated himself with a “Recess” reference.

Take a look:

Brady and the Bucs will visit the Saints on Sunday for an NFC South showdown. The Patriots, meanwhile, will visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

