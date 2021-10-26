Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Joke During QB’s ‘MNF’ Appearance

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is a big backward snapback guy, apparently.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently has rocked a look typically reserved for people … not 44 years old. That trend continued when Brady appeared on the “ManningCast” version of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Here are some of the highlights:

Brady: "I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli."



Eli: "I enjoyed all of our games, Tom."



Cold ? pic.twitter.com/CHL7L5Ns4V — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2021

"Just run away from the guys in the other color jerseys. How hard is that?"



Brady cracking Gronk jokes ? pic.twitter.com/bycN8nhKBI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

"Are you trying to short the TB12 stock here?"



Peyton had Tom cracking up ? pic.twitter.com/j69l2DkDR5 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2021

The New Orleans Saints wound up earning a 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.