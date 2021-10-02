Alex Cora Perfectly Articulates Stress Of Red Sox’s Playoff Push

NESN Logo Sign In

If you are a fan of one of the four teams fighting for an American League Wild Card spot, like the Boston Red Sox, you are probably caught in the middle of a bunch of emotions.

Stress, excitement, anxiety, happiness, fury, etc.

Alex Cora knows what you’re going through. He’s in the same spot.

The Red Sox are one of those four teams — the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays being the others — that are clawing for the last two spots in the postseason. Just two games remain in the regular season, and things are as unclear as ever.

Boston did itself a lot of favors with a win Friday over the Washington Nationals, and afterwards, Cora had a fantastic explanation of the emotions that are flooding right now.

“It’s that rollercoaster. It’s fun but it’s not fun. It’s stressful but it’s not stressful,” the Sox manager said, via The Boston Globe. “This is where we’re at. We’ve got to take advantage of every day. Not too many teams can say they’re still in the hunt, so you just try to enjoy it as much as possible.”

The Red Sox can calm those emotions by winning their next two games against the lowly Nationals. The first opportunity will come Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 3.