NASCAR Martinsville Live Stream: Watch Xfinity 500 Playoff Race Online

Just one race remains to determine the Championship Four, and it’ll be run Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

The Xfinity 500 is set for Sunday afternoon from Ridgeway, Va., and three spots still are up for grabs in the final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

At present, only Kyle Larson, winner of the last three races, has secured a spot in the final round. The other spots will be determined in Sunday’s final Round of 8 race.

Joey Logano sits in eighth place and is far enough out to where it’s unlikely he will make the cut. Kyle Busch is the last man in at the moment despite his awful finish in Kansas. However, his hold on the fourth spot is razor thin, with Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski all narrowly trailing him.

This should be a fun one.

You can see the full starting lineup for the race here. See below for how to watch the Xfinity 500 online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live