As the college hockey and football seasons are now in full swing, NESN networks bring you all the must-watch matchups for the coming days.

For the Hockey East Women, New Hampshire will visit No. 4 Boston College for a matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Conte Forum on NESN. For the Hockey East Men, No. 18 Northeastern will take on No. 6 BC at 7 p.m. ET on Friday on NESN.

Over on ACC football’s end, Duke will face Virginia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with coverage brought to you on NESN.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Oct. 15

2 p.m. ? Hockey East Women: UNH at (4) Boston College (NESN)

5 p.m. ? ACC women’s soccer: Florida State at Virginia Tech (NESN+)

7 p.m. ? Hockey East Men: (18) Northeastern at (6) Boston College (NESN)

8 p.m. ? ACC men’s soccer: Virginia at NC State (NESN+)

Saturday, Oct. 16

12:30 p.m. ? ACC football: Duke at Virginia (NESN)

1 p.m. ? Women’s college soccer: Cornell at Yale (NESN+)

Sunday Oct. 17

Noon ? ACC women’s volleyball: Louisville at Wake Forest (NESN+)

1 p.m. ? CAA women’s volleyball: Delaware at Northeastern (NESN)

2 p.m. ? ACC women’s volleyball: Duke at Georgia Tech (NESN+)