Hockey East, ACC Football Headline Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

Don't forget to keep up with women's volleyball, too

by

As the college hockey and football seasons are now in full swing, NESN networks bring you all the must-watch matchups for the coming days.

For the Hockey East Women, New Hampshire will visit No. 4 Boston College for a matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Conte Forum on NESN. For the Hockey East Men, No. 18 Northeastern will take on No. 6 BC at 7 p.m. ET on Friday on NESN.

Over on ACC football’s end, Duke will face Virginia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with coverage brought to you on NESN.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Oct. 15
2 p.m. ? Hockey East Women: UNH at (4) Boston College (NESN)
5 p.m. ? ACC women’s soccer: Florida State at Virginia Tech (NESN+)
7 p.m. ? Hockey East Men: (18) Northeastern at (6) Boston College (NESN)
8 p.m. ? ACC men’s soccer: Virginia at NC State (NESN+)

Saturday, Oct. 16
12:30 p.m. ? ACC football: Duke at Virginia (NESN)
1 p.m. ? Women’s college soccer: Cornell at Yale (NESN+)

Sunday Oct. 17
Noon ? ACC women’s volleyball: Louisville at Wake Forest (NESN+)
1 p.m. ? CAA women’s volleyball: Delaware at Northeastern (NESN)
2 p.m. ? ACC women’s volleyball: Duke at Georgia Tech (NESN+)

Tuesday Oct. 19
7 p.m. ? Men?s college soccer: Vermont at Dartmouth (NESN+)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

