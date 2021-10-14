As the college hockey and football seasons are now in full swing, NESN networks bring you all the must-watch matchups for the coming days.
For the Hockey East Women, New Hampshire will visit No. 4 Boston College for a matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Conte Forum on NESN. For the Hockey East Men, No. 18 Northeastern will take on No. 6 BC at 7 p.m. ET on Friday on NESN.
Over on ACC football’s end, Duke will face Virginia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with coverage brought to you on NESN.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.
Friday, Oct. 15
2 p.m. ? Hockey East Women: UNH at (4) Boston College (NESN)
5 p.m. ? ACC women’s soccer: Florida State at Virginia Tech (NESN+)
7 p.m. ? Hockey East Men: (18) Northeastern at (6) Boston College (NESN)
8 p.m. ? ACC men’s soccer: Virginia at NC State (NESN+)
Saturday, Oct. 16
12:30 p.m. ? ACC football: Duke at Virginia (NESN)
1 p.m. ? Women’s college soccer: Cornell at Yale (NESN+)
Sunday Oct. 17
Noon ? ACC women’s volleyball: Louisville at Wake Forest (NESN+)
1 p.m. ? CAA women’s volleyball: Delaware at Northeastern (NESN)
2 p.m. ? ACC women’s volleyball: Duke at Georgia Tech (NESN+)
Tuesday Oct. 19
7 p.m. ? Men?s college soccer: Vermont at Dartmouth (NESN+)
Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.