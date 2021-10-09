Bruins Weekly Notes: Six Players Whose Stock Rose This Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ preseason effectively is over.

Their preseason slate of games is finished, and while they still have a few more cuts to go to get down to the 23-man limit, it more or less is regular season time. The NHL season starts Tuesday, but the Bruins won’t get going until next Saturday.

However, you could say they now are in regular season mode. So, to tie a bow on camp, let’s go through a few players who saw their stock rise the last few weeks.

Jack Studnicka

He showed up to camp looking huge, but that wouldn’t have mattered if he played poorly. Studnicka didn’t, instead looking so good in game situations that the Bruins are having conversations about how to shoehorn him into the lineup. He might go to Providence as part of the roster crunch, but you better believe he impressed a lot of folks this preseason.

Erik Haula

He is just a very composed player, and he cracks this list because the early returns indicate he will be able to drive play with Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. That he’s shown immediate ability to pull the best out of DeBrusk could make him a hugely impactful player on the Bruins.

Tomas Nosek

The offensive ability has impressed for someone who is ticketed for the fourth line. Nosek has shown nice ability in all three zones, and doesn’t appear fazed by playing center or wing. There is a lot of uncertainty in Boston’s bottom six, but, like Haula, Nosek seems like one of the few nightly locks.

John Moore

Make no mistake, the Bruins envision Moore as a depth defenseman who can play in a pinch if injuries pop up. But after a challenging last two seasons, Moore is healthy and now looking like the 2018-19 version of himself. His skating ability is second to none on the Bruins’ blue line, and with his hip cleaned up, he’s finally able to use that to his advantage defensively. He looks strong in net-front battles and is active in the offensive zone. He could be in line for a rebound year.