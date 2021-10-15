Patriots-Cowboys Injury Report: Official Game Statuses For Week 6 Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially will be without the right side of their starting offensive line again Sunday.

Right guard Shaq Mason was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys after missing practice Friday with an abdomen injury. The Patriots also will be without starting right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on injured reserve last weekend. Ted Karras and Yodny Cajuste started at right guard and right tackle, respectively, last week.

Additionally, the Patriots ruled out cornerback Shaun Wade, who has been sidelined with a concussion.

A total of eight Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday, including leading rusher Damien Harris, defensive starters Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Kyle Van Noy, and a new addition to the injury report, running back J.J. Taylor.

OUT

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (DNP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Ribs (LP)

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (LP)

RB J.J. Taylor, Groin (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

Harris was knocked out of last week’s win over the Houston Texans with injured ribs. Mills missed that game with a hamstring injury.