Patriots-Cowboys Injury Report: Official Game Statuses For Week 6 Clash

The New England Patriots officially will be without the right side of their starting offensive line again Sunday.
Right guard Shaq Mason was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys after missing practice Friday with an abdomen injury. The Patriots also will be without starting right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on injured reserve last weekend. Ted Karras and Yodny Cajuste started at right guard and right tackle, respectively, last week.
Additionally, the Patriots ruled out cornerback Shaun Wade, who has been sidelined with a concussion.
A total of eight Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday, including leading rusher Damien Harris, defensive starters Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Kyle Van Noy, and a new addition to the injury report, running back J.J. Taylor.
OUT
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (DNP)
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)
QUESTIONABLE
K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)
RB Damien Harris, Ribs (LP)
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen (LP)
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (LP)
RB J.J. Taylor, Groin (LP)
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)
Harris was knocked out of last week’s win over the Houston Texans with injured ribs. Mills missed that game with a hamstring injury.
If active, Herron, who missed practice Thursday, is expected to start at left tackle in place of Isaiah Wynn, who has yet to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Left guard Mike Onwenu came off that list this week after sitting out the Houston game and is expected to be active Sunday.
Down four starters, the Patriots’ offensive line delivered its best performance of the season last week, allowing just one sack and four quarterback hits and spearheading a rushing attack that accumulated 126 yards and averaged more than 4 yards per carry.
The Cowboys ruled out defensive end Dorace Armstrong and listed six players as questionable, including running back Ezekiel Elliot, left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday said Smith and Diggs will be “ready to play,” but the Cowboys released a subsequent statement saying Diggs, who leads the NFL with six interceptions through five games, “will probably be a game-time decision.”
OUT
DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle (DNP)
QUESTIONABLE
CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle (LP)
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs (LP)
DE Randy Gregory, Knee (LP)
S Damontae Kazee, Hip (LP)
T Tyron Smith, Neck (DNP)
S Donavan Wilson, Groin (LP)
Kickoff on Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.