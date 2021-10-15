Jerry Jones Has No Time For Gamesmanship Ahead Of Cowboys-Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

If Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was trying to play something close to the vest, it seems he forgot to mention it to owner Jerry Jones.

Jones went on a Dallas radio station Friday morning before the Cowboys’ Week 6 game against the New England Patriots and expressed his confidence that cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive tackle Tyron Smith will take the field Sunday. Diggs had been dealing with an ankle injury while Smith was hindered by a neck injury.

“They’re gonna be ready to go,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “We’ve gotten full positive reports on Tyron (Smith) and (Trevon) Diggs will be ready to play. So there’s no being coy about it. There was every reason to let them get rested, let them ease off on some of the things, issues that they might have had, but they’ll be ready to play.”

The problem, however, is that Diggs was listed on the Cowboys’ injury report as questionable Friday afternoon. The team’s official website noted that the league’s leader in interceptions will “probably be a game-time decision.”

It isn’t a major shock to hear both starters will play for the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium, and more likely than not it was just McCarthy trying to leave Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the dark for an extra day or so.

Jones pretty much torpedoed that example of gamesmanship, however.