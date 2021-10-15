Patriots Notes: How Kendrick Bourne Became Pats’ Energizer Bunny

NESN Logo Sign In

Some assorted notes and nuggets from Friday’s New England Patriots media availability:

— Kendrick Bourne rarely is seen without a wide smile on his face. Head coach Bill Belichick raved about the positive energy the wide receiver has brought to the Patriots.

“KB has got some good energy,” Belichick said. “He brings that out to the practice field every day. It’s fun to have that type of personality and energy interjected into the team. He works hard. … I have a lot of respect for the way he approaches the game and his work ethic on the practice field.”

Where does that attitude come from? Bourne, who signed this offseason after four years with the San Francisco 49ers, said it’s his way of showing appreciation.

“It’s just who I’ve been since I was younger,” Bourne said, “and once I got to the league and reached my dream goal, you know, that’s when it was like, ‘Bro, what are we pouting about? What are we sad about,’ you know? I’m not saying I have everything perfect going off the field, not saying everything is all glitz and glamour, I have my down days, of course. But anybody in the world would love to be where I’m at, and that’s how I think every day.

“There’s plenty of kids out there that are trying to get to exactly where I’m at and even to come here, and the Patriots accept me for who I am and do the things they’ve done for me, it’s just a dream come true, man. And like I said, it’s not easy keeping this energy, you know, because we all go through emotions, we all feel ups and downs, but we are in full control of how we smile, how we act, whatever it may be, we’re in control. So that’s my mindset, man. It’s to come out here, be positive, and good things happen. Ever since I’ve felt like that, I’ve seen myself gradually elevate.”

Bourne has emerged as a productive and reliable target for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, catching 14 passes on 16 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown over his last three games. Only fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers has more receiving yards during that span, and only Meyers and tight end Hunter Henry have more catches.