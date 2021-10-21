Patriots Injury Report: Three Players Remain Out Ahead Of Jets Matchup

FOXBORO, Mass. — Like Wednesday’s version, Thursday’s New England Patriots injury report was… long.
A whopping 16 players were listed on the report, including three non-participants — nose tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade — and 13 limited participants.
Godchaux, Jones and Wade all missed Wednesday’s practice, as well. They seemingly face an uphill battle to playing Sunday against the New York Jets.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise both did not participate Wednesday but returned Thursday as limited participants. Hightower had tape on his ankle and appeared significantly limited.
Here’s the full report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Davon Godchaux, Finger
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
DE Deatrich Wise, Knee
DT Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
ST Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
New England, 2-4, is coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while 1-4 New York is fresh off its bye week.
The Patriots and Jets will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.