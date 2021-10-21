Patriots Injury Report: Three Players Remain Out Ahead Of Jets Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Like Wednesday’s version, Thursday’s New England Patriots injury report was… long.

A whopping 16 players were listed on the report, including three non-participants — nose tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade — and 13 limited participants.

Godchaux, Jones and Wade all missed Wednesday’s practice, as well. They seemingly face an uphill battle to playing Sunday against the New York Jets.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise both did not participate Wednesday but returned Thursday as limited participants. Hightower had tape on his ankle and appeared significantly limited.

Here’s the full report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Davon Godchaux, Finger

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle

DE Deatrich Wise, Knee

DT Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

ST Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips, Back

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin