What Matthew Slater Told Mac Jones After Patriots Beat Texans

Jones overcame some adversity in Houston

by

With his performance Sunday against the Houston Texans, Mac Jones, bloodied in the second half, further ingratiated himself with his Patriots teammates.

New England’s rookie quarterback shook off an iffy start in completing 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown pass to go along with an interception. Jones and the Patriots potentially saved their season with the comeback win over the Texans.

During the postgame locker room celebration, special teams ace Matthew Slater delivered a message to Jones. Slater also, like Bill Belichick, offered praise for the patchwork offensive line.

“Young fella, great toughness, man. Great toughness,” Slater told Jones. “Appreciate you.”

The Patriots will look to make it two wins in a row when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

