Patriots Still Searching For Identity, But This Is What It Should Become

Through five games, the New England Patriots still are trying to figure out who they are.

At 2-3 and one game out of a Wild Card spot, they’re neither good nor bad — they’re middling. Their offense, with so many new players, ranks near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories but has improved virtually every week. By contrast, the defense ranks near the top in most categories but alternates between playing well against Tom Brady and poorly against Davis Mills. The Patriots have the best head coach in the NFL, but thus far have played sloppy, undisciplined football. They’re not soft, but they also aren’t exactly playing smash-mouth football. They’re not brutally slow, but they also don’t field many burners. The roster feature plenty of experience but, in football years, is pretty old.

That’s a long way of saying this team currently has no identity. For better or for worse, most Patriots teams by this point have revealed one.

So, what could, or should, their identity become? All eyes are on the defense.

Including re-signings, the Patriots dished out nearly $80 million in guaranteed money to defensive players during the offseason. That’s a lot of dough, and it was spent with a purpose in mind.

Needing speed and playmaking at linebacker, New England brought in Matt Judon. With last season’s run defense woes fresh in mind, Bill Belichick added linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson and re-signed Lawrence Guy. Ever a proponent of positional versatility, Belichick signed Mills, a swiss-army knife defensive back not necessarily known for being a great outside cornerback.

Thus far, nothing really has gone according to plan.