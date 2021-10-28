Red Sox Fans Will Recognize These Three Gold Glove Award Finalists

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans will find a trio of familiar names on the list of finalists for the Gold Glove Award.

Unfortunately, it’s not multiple Boston players, though the team is represented on the list via current Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe. He was named an American League finalist in right field alongside Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros) and Joey Gallo (New York Yankees).

But former Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts — who made up the Boston outfield from 2017 to 2019 — all were named finalists at their respective positions.

If Benintendi, now with the Kansas City Royals, managed to take home the hardware, it would be his first Gold Glove. Bradley (Milwaukee Brewers) won one during his stint in Boston, while Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) was a regular honoree with four.

Gold Glove winners will be announced Nov. 7.