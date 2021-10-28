Jakobi Meyers Loved Kendrick Bourne TD Pass, But Has One Criticism

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakobi Meyers got to rest his arm last Sunday, thanks to Kendrick Bourne.

Meyers, who began his collegiate career as a quarterback before switching to receiver, is 4-of-4 as a passer in the NFL, including two completions this season. But during the first quarter of New England’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets, Meyers got to watch fellow Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne take a crack at throwing the ball.

And Bourne delivered, connecting with Nelson Agholor for an early trick play touchdown.

So, was Meyers a bit jealous of his teammate?

“Nah,” a laughing Meyers said Wednesday. “It was a great week of practice and just watching him to do it, we had a lot of good laughs about it. I’m happy he threw a dime like that, I mean he put it right on the money.”

Meyers did have one slight criticism of Bourne’s QB work, though.

“He did a little weird jump throw — we have to talk to him about that one, work on some QB drills with him.