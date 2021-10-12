Red Sox Wrap: Kiké Hernández Walk-Off Sac Fly Sends Boston To ALCS

The Boston Red Sox are moving on.
On Marathon Monday, the Red Sox punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series, eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-5 walk-off win in Game 4 at Fenway Park.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox pretty much had this one put away in the third inning, when they ran out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a two-out rally that began with a three-run home run from Rafael Devers. But that slipped away as the Rays scored two runs off of Eduardo Rodriguez, then capitalized on Tanner Houck and Ryan Brasier out of the bullpen to work all the way back.
In a new ballgame, it was a return to fundamentals that sealed this one for Boston. After a walk-off home run won Game 3, the Red Sox got this one thanks to a bunt and running out a routine ground ball.
Christian Vázquez led off the ninth with a single. Christian Arroyo laid down the perfect bunt to move him over to second, and after Travis Shaw reached on a single to third, Kiké Hernández hit a sacrifice fly to score the runner and earn the win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers was responsible for more than just the home run that started Boston’s five-run, two-out rally in the third inning. He finished the night 3-for-4 with two singles in addition to his moonshot.
— Eduardo Rodriguez had the sort of start he sorely needed coming out of his brief outing in Game 1. He finished Monday with two earned runs on three hits, fanning six through five innings of work. He threw 57 of his 78 pitches for strikes and used 17 pitches in a postseason-record length at-bat against Rays outfielder Austin Meadows.
— Garrett Whitlock was instrumental in holding the Rays once they tied the game in the eighth. He entered into a high-leverage situation, with no outs and Randy Arozarena waiting to score the go-ahead run on second base. But the rookie kept his cool and induced a flyout and two groundouts, and was even exactly where he needed to be to back up a throw from Hunter Renfroe behind Devers at third base.
He used seven pitches to get the Rays down in order in the ninth and set up the walk-off.
